Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. L3Harris comprises about 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,011. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.