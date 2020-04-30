NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.559-1.559 billion.NITTO DENKO COR/ADR also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.89-0.89 EPS.

Shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. 8,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.45. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

