NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.89-0.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.651-1.651 billion.NITTO DENKO COR/ADR also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NDEKY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

