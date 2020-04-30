NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Up 25.7%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares shot up 25.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.91, 935,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 587,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.38 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NN by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

