Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Up 23.3%

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shot up 23.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.05, 14,834,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 10,603,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 238,514 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

