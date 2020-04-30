Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives News Sentiment Score of 3.50

News headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a news impact score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Nokia Oyj’s score:

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,072,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,636,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -351,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.