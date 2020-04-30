NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.10

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 2547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

