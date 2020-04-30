North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 61.6% in April

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE NRT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,491. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.97% and a return on equity of 6,250.22%.

In other North European Oil Royalty Trust news, insider Ahron H. Haspel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned 0.37% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

