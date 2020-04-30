Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 15.5%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shot up 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.84, 7,046,039 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,215,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. SunTrust Banks cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Insiders bought 11,749,742 shares of company stock worth $16,698,459 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,419 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.