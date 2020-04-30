Northland Securities Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $67.50

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 110,437,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,077,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

