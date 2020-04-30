Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.80-22.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $35-35.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.63 billion.

NOC stock traded down $12.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,809. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.84. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

