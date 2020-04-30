Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. 2,953,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,399. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.