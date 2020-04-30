nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 905,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

