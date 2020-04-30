NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.46. 9,453,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,618,494. The company has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

