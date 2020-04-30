ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Hits $342,730.30

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $342,730.30 and approximately $74,327.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00033966 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036819 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,859.87 or 1.00148365 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00066230 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000685 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 124.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

