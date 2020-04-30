Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.35, approximately 2,931,070 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 973,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

The firm has a market cap of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.05 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Oil States International by 1,298.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Oil States International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

