Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 238.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 28,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of OMC traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. 6,059,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,260. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

