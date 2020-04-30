ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.44-3.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.44-$3.68 EPS.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. ONE Gas has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

