Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 25,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 9,064,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,949,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

