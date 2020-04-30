Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading 9% Higher

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 151,251 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 137,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Orion Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

