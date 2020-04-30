Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading 15.7% Higher

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price traded up 15.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.46, 10,043,834 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,140,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

