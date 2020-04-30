Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.