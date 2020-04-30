Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.65. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 260,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $674.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,374,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 257,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

