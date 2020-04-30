Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 745,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 862,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.