Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) rose 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 2,523,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,312,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

PACD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

In other Pacific Drilling news, Director John V. Simon bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

