Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 16,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,955. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

