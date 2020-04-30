Paragon Market Cap Tops $63,783.97 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $63,783.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paragon

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,195 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

