Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,364 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after buying an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $9.20 on Wednesday, hitting $187.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

