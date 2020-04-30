Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $63,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,591 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $25,143,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 632,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

