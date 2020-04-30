Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,620 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. 1,033,665 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

