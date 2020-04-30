Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 737 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after acquiring an additional 71,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. 3,387,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

