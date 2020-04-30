Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,243,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 288,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,739. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

