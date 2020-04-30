Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 864,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

