Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,628. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

