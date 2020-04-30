Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 116,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,123. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

