Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,945 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.09. 3,664,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.80 and its 200-day moving average is $301.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

