Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 358 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

