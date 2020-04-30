Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,796 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 9,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.43. 615,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

