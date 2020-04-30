Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 8,914 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,128. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

