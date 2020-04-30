Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after buying an additional 2,557,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after buying an additional 1,785,285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after acquiring an additional 750,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. 586,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,564. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

