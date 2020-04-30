Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.89. 9,681,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,981. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

