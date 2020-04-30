Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after purchasing an additional 264,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $161.73. 12,216,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,077,469. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

