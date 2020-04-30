Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

