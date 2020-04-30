Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

BCE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. 1,149,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

