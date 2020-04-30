Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.63. 2,995,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

