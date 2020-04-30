Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $63.80 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,871 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $63,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after buying an additional 3,584,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,963,000 after buying an additional 497,528 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 405,116 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after buying an additional 392,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,303,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,549 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

