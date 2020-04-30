Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total value of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $19.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.69. 8,499,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.93. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

