Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.10. 125,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

