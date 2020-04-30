Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.78. 2,563,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,836. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

