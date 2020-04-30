Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $13.38 Million Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,735.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,845. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.